Lahore police arrest 203 accused of 89 gangs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Lahore Police arrested 203 members of 89 different gangs and recovered looted items from their possession worth more than Rs 14 million during the last month.

Sadar Division police arrested 41, City Division 50, Model Town Division 43, Iqbal Town Division 26, Cantonment Division 33 whereas Civil Lines Division 10 gangs members during the same period.

Meanwhile, as many as 120 cases were also traced during the investigations from these criminals.

DIG Operations (Lahore) Sajid Kiani said that Lahore police had introduced effective operational mechanisms and institutional reforms to enhance the capacity building of the force so as to control crime.