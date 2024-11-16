Lahore Police Arrest 228 Under Anti-smog Action Plan
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) The Lahore Police have registered 212 cases and arrested 228 individuals involved in activities causing smog, under the Anti-Smog Action Plan, this year.
In a statement issued on Saturday, the Lahore Police spokesman said that the Transport Department, in its joint operations with the Lahore Police, imposed fines totaling over Rs. 18.4 million on elements responsible for smog in the provincial capital, this year.
In addition, he reported that more than 50,000 vehicles were inspected with over 4,000 fined for emitting excessive smoke. More than 4,000 vehicles had their documents seized for lacking fitness certificates, while over 5,000 vehicles were impounded. More than 1,900 vehicles, without valid fitness certificates, were declared substandard, he reported.
Lahore Police's action against individuals engaged in burning harmful materials led to eight people's arrest for burning fuel, tar coal and carbon boards. It nabbed 89 for burning construction materials; 18 for burning crops' residue; 29 for burning tires, plastic and shopping bags and 51 others for illegal burning in factories.
Additionally, 33 individuals involved in setting garbage to fire were also arrested.
Meanwhile, CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana stated that strict enforcement of government Standard Operating Procedures (SPOs) for smog control was underway. He emphasized that police teams along with the district administration, Environment Protection Department and Transport Department were collaborating on these efforts. The Punjab Safe Cities Authority's cameras were being fully utilized to monitor and act against smog-causing transport violations, he said.
The CCPO urged to accelerate operations against smoke-emitting vehicles, crops' stumble burning and illegal industrial activities. He reiterated the commitment to a zero-tolerance policy regarding smog SOPs' violations and urged citizens to report any polluting activities to the line departments via the helpline 15.
