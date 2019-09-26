Lahore Police arrest 233 drug-peddlers in 15 days

Lahore Polic arrested 233 alleged drug-peddlers in the last 15 days, as part of its ongoing campaign in areas around the educational institutions in the city

As per details, City Division Police registered 50 cases, Cantonment Division 48 and Civil Lines Division 21, Sadar Division 64, Iqbal Town Division 20 whereas Model Town Division 30 cases in this period.

Police also recovered 672-gram charas, 32-gram Ice, 505-gramm heroin, 110-gram opium, more than 7-kg 'bhang' and 1,265 liters of liquor from the arrested people.

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan said that Lahore Police had been pursuing zero tolerance policy against the criminals particularly drug-peddlers, who try to make our youth a victim of narcotics.

He said that the youth were future of the nation and Lahore Police would not allow anyone to damage the future of our youth.

He said that necessary information sharing was continuing with the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and raids were being conducted on daily basis against the anti-social elements. Lahore Police had also launched an anti-drugs awareness campaign and lectures were being delivered in different educational institutions of the city.