Open Menu

Lahore Police Arrest 24,000 POs This Year So Far

Sumaira FH Published November 27, 2024 | 07:59 PM

Lahore police arrest 24,000 POs this year so far

Lahore police have arrested over 24,000 proclaimed offenders and 9,900 target offenders this year

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Lahore police have arrested over 24,000 proclaimed offenders and 9,900 target offenders this year.

This was disclosed by a spokesman for Lahore police in a statement issued on Wednesday.

According to the spokesman, operations against criminals had been carried out across multiple divisions. In the Cantonment Division, 5,131 proclaimed offenders were arrested, while 2,139 were apprehended in the Civil Lines area; in the City Division, 5,858 proclaimed offenders were caught followed by 3,260 in Iqbal Town; 4,032 in Saddar and 3,994 in Model Town.

Furthermore, he reported that target offenders have also been arrested by the Lahore police. The arrests include 1,684 target offenders in the Cantt Division, 702 in Civil Lines, 3,289 in the City Division, 1,572 in Iqbal Town, 1,564 in Saddar and 1,102 in the Model Town Division, he added.

Meanwhile, CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana reiterated his commitment that criminals would not be given any leniency. Police efforts to arrest criminals were continuing; he said and emphasized use of technology to ensure arrest of wanted criminals.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Technology Saddar Criminals

Recent Stories

Punjab govt decides to make arrests, recover weapo ..

Punjab govt decides to make arrests, recover weapons after end of PTI’s protes ..

1 minute ago
 F-8 Interchange underpass to open by Dec 31, proje ..

F-8 Interchange underpass to open by Dec 31, project completion in Feb: Mohsin N ..

59 seconds ago
 Governor Kundi visits 'Watan Kor', invites QWP to ..

Governor Kundi visits 'Watan Kor', invites QWP to APC on law and order

1 minute ago
 Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Directs Immediate S ..

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Directs Immediate Shifting of Injured ASP to Laho ..

1 minute ago
 Romania officials to meet over possible 'cyber ris ..

Romania officials to meet over possible 'cyber risks' to elections

51 seconds ago
 National Curriculum Summit 2024 concludes with key ..

National Curriculum Summit 2024 concludes with key recommendations on Pak's educ ..

52 seconds ago
0.6 mln acres of land to be cultivated from Kachhi ..

0.6 mln acres of land to be cultivated from Kachhi Canal: Umrani

54 seconds ago
 DC Kohat chairs high level meeting to discuss anti ..

DC Kohat chairs high level meeting to discuss anti-polio campaign

55 seconds ago
 47th PBIT Board meeting six-point agenda

47th PBIT Board meeting six-point agenda

57 seconds ago
 Police arrest 24,000 POs, 9,900 target offenders i ..

Police arrest 24,000 POs, 9,900 target offenders in 2024

43 seconds ago
 Vintage Classic Automotive Car Show to be held at ..

Vintage Classic Automotive Car Show to be held at PSC on Nov 29

44 seconds ago
 Cold, dry weather predicted for Lahore, Punjab

Cold, dry weather predicted for Lahore, Punjab

46 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan