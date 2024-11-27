Lahore Police Arrest 24,000 POs This Year So Far
Published November 27, 2024
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Lahore police have arrested over 24,000 proclaimed offenders and 9,900 target offenders this year.
This was disclosed by a spokesman for Lahore police in a statement issued on Wednesday.
According to the spokesman, operations against criminals had been carried out across multiple divisions. In the Cantonment Division, 5,131 proclaimed offenders were arrested, while 2,139 were apprehended in the Civil Lines area; in the City Division, 5,858 proclaimed offenders were caught followed by 3,260 in Iqbal Town; 4,032 in Saddar and 3,994 in Model Town.
Furthermore, he reported that target offenders have also been arrested by the Lahore police. The arrests include 1,684 target offenders in the Cantt Division, 702 in Civil Lines, 3,289 in the City Division, 1,572 in Iqbal Town, 1,564 in Saddar and 1,102 in the Model Town Division, he added.
Meanwhile, CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana reiterated his commitment that criminals would not be given any leniency. Police efforts to arrest criminals were continuing; he said and emphasized use of technology to ensure arrest of wanted criminals.
