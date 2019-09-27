Lahore Police arrest 266 drug-peddlers in 6 days

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :The Lahore Police , during its continuing crackdown around educational institutions in the city, arrested 266 drug-peddlers in the last six days.

As per details, City Division Police registered 59 cases, Cantonment Division 57 and Civil Lines Division 22, Sadar Division 71, Iqbal Town Division 23 whereas Model Town Division 34 cases during their crackdown.

Police also recovered 76.657kg charas, 32-gram ice, 505-gram heroin, 580-gram opium, more than 9-kg 'bhang' and 1494-litre liquor from the arrested persons.