Lahore Police Arrest 278 Gangsters In July

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 07:57 PM

Lahore Police Operations Wing claimed on Monday to have arrested 278 accused of 116 gangs and recovered stolen property worth Rs 23 million from their possession during the month of July

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Lahore Police Operations Wing claimed on Monday to have arrested 278 accused of 116 gangs and recovered stolen property worth Rs 23 million from their possession during the month of July.

During a grand operation against illegal weapons, the Lahore Police arrested 700 criminals and recovered 23 rifles, 09 Kalashnikov, 28 guns, 634 revolvers and pistols as well as thousands of bullets from their possession.

The police also recovered more than 08kg heroin, 361kg hashish, more than 02kg opium, 959 gram ICE and 13840 liters liquor from the arrested 875 accused.

Moreover, an amount of Rs 1,414,000 was recovered from 689 accused during the crackdown against gambling.

The Lahore Police also arrested 186 criminals during its action against brothel houses in the city.

Moreover 379 Proclaimed Offenders of A&B categories in cases of theft, cheque dishonor fraud and other crimes were arrested along with 329 court absconders.

As many as 1296 criminals were arrested for violation of wheelie, kite flying, aerial firing, begging, price control, rental, foreigner and loudspeaker acts.

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan has said that Lahore Policeis striving hard to protect citizens from coronavirus as well as curbingcrimes in the city.

