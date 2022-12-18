Lahore police arrest 280 for violating Kite Flying Act

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :The Lahore police arrested 280 accused for violating the Kite Flying Act and recovered 2,329 kites, 273 string wheels from the accused during the current month.

The police arrested 6,588 accused over violation of the Kite Flying Act and recovered more than 64,000 kites, 8,914 string wheels from the accused during this year.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar instructed the anti-kite flying teams to speed up operations against persons involved in such activities. He said that loss of precious human lives due to kite flying would not be tolerated.