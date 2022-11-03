Lahore police arrest 3,781 beggars this year so far

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Lahore Police have arrested 3,781 beggars including 3,618 men, 150 women and their 13 facilitators from different areas of the city during this year so far.

The City division police arrested 793 beggars, Sadar division 703, Model Town division police arrested 678, Cantt division 633, Iqbal Town division 547 whereas Civil Lines division police arrested 427 beggars. These beggars were taken into custody by Lahore Police, in collaboration with the Punjab Child Protection and Welfare Bureau as well as other related departments. Lahore Police handed over the child beggars to the Punjab Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (PCPWB) whereas addict adult beggars were admitted to rehabilitation wards of hospitals, designated by the government for the purpose.

Lahore Police have arrested 354 professional beggars including 349 males and five females under the Anti-Beggary Act and registered cases against them at different police stations of the city during last month. The Cantt division police arrested 120 beggars, Model Town division 112, City division police 67, Iqbal Town division 22 whereas Sadar division police arrested 25 beggars last month.