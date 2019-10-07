Lahore Police arrest 386 drug-peddlers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) : Lahore Police , in continuation of its crackdown on drug-peddlers around educational institutions in the city, have arrested 386 accused so far.

As per details, City Division Police registered 91 cases, Cantonment Division 79 and Civil Lines Division 29, Sadar Division 98 Iqbal Town Division 42 where as Model Town Division 47 cases during their crackdown.

The police also recovered 108.542 kg charas, 62.5grm Ice, 520grm heroin, over 9kg Bhang and 2577 litres of liquor from the arrested criminals.

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan said that youth is future of the nation and Lahore Police will not allow anyone to damage the future of our youth and nation.

He said that the campaign against drug peddlers will continue till elimination of the menace from society.