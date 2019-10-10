Lahore police arrest 409 drug-peddlers in 18 days

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Lahore police in connection with its ongoing crackdown on drug-peddlers around the educational institutions in the city, have arrested 409 accused during the last 18 days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :The Lahore police in connection with its ongoing crackdown on drug-peddlers around the educational institutions in the city, have arrested 409 accused during the last 18 days.

As per details, City Division Police registered 90, Cantt Division 82, Civil Lines Division 30, Sadar Division 103, Iqbal Town Division 40 whereas Model Town Division Police registered 52 FIRs during their crackdown.

Police also recovered 116.877kg charas, 572g heroin, 62.5g Ice, 580g opium, 1,240 intoxicating capsules, more than 9.600kg bhang and 2,876 liters of liquor from the alleged criminals.