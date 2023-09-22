Open Menu

Lahore Police Arrest 4,756 Beggars

Ijaz Ahmad Published September 22, 2023 | 10:42 PM

Lahore police arrest 4,756 beggars

During the ongoing campaign against organised gangs of professional beggars, the Lahore police arrested more than 4,756 beggars this year so far

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th Sep, 2023 ) :During the ongoing campaign against organised gangs of professional beggars, the Lahore police arrested more than 4,756 beggars this year so far.


According to the details, 4,436 cases were registered against professional beggars by the police and 4,549 men, 144 women and 63 facilitators were arrested.

As many as 1,020 cases were registered in the City Division, 515 in Iqbal Town Division, 576 in Civil Lines, 661 in Sadar, 969 in Model Town, while 695 cases were registered in Cantonment Division over violation of the anti-beggary act.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Women

Recent Stories

CTD solved 80 percent of terrorism cases of curren ..

CTD solved 80 percent of terrorism cases of current year

2 minutes ago
 DC Abbottabad urges public services in compliance ..

DC Abbottabad urges public services in compliance with Right to Public Services ..

2 minutes ago
 State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to remain closed on S ..

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to remain closed on Sept 29

4 minutes ago
 LESCO receives Rs 61.31m on 10th day of recovery c ..

LESCO receives Rs 61.31m on 10th day of recovery campaign

4 minutes ago
 A teenage boy drowns in a canal while bathing

A teenage boy drowns in a canal while bathing

4 minutes ago
 SNGPL disconnects 14 gas connections over illegal ..

SNGPL disconnects 14 gas connections over illegal compressor use

5 minutes ago
Caretaker Minister for Energy Muhammad Ali chairs ..

Caretaker Minister for Energy Muhammad Ali chairs meetings of five departments

5 minutes ago
 Tank police seize NCP items worth Rs 5 mln

Tank police seize NCP items worth Rs 5 mln

5 minutes ago
 Vietnam embassy celebrates National Day and 30th A ..

Vietnam embassy celebrates National Day and 30th Anniversary of Vietnam-UAE ties

14 minutes ago
 Sheraa CEO wins Arabian Business Award

Sheraa CEO wins Arabian Business Award

14 minutes ago
 Ministers attend inaugural ceremony of China-Arab ..

Ministers attend inaugural ceremony of China-Arab Countries Expo

24 minutes ago
 Prime Ministers talent hunt badminton trials

Prime Ministers talent hunt badminton trials

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan