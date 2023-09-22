Lahore police arrest 4,756 beggars

During the ongoing campaign against organised gangs of professional beggars, the Lahore police arrested more than 4,756 beggars this year so far

According to the details, 4,436 cases were registered against professional beggars by the police and 4,549 men, 144 women and 63 facilitators were arrested.

As many as 1,020 cases were registered in the City Division, 515 in Iqbal Town Division, 576 in Civil Lines, 661 in Sadar, 969 in Model Town, while 695 cases were registered in Cantonment Division over violation of the anti-beggary act.