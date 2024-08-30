Lahore Police Arrest 5686 Suspects This Year
August 30, 2024
Lahore Police have been vigorously targeting criminal elements this year, resulting in the arrest of 5,686 suspects from 2,480 gangs
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Lahore Police have been vigorously targeting criminal elements this year, resulting in the arrest of 5,686 suspects from 2,480 gangs.
The police have also recovered 310 cars, 7,934 motorcycles and 517 other vehicles from these criminals.
A spokesman of Lahore Police stated on Friday that a crackdown on wanted criminals led to the arrest of 3,853 A-category and 15,753 B-category proclaimed offenders. Additionally, the police apprehended 22,114 court absconders and 9,116 individuals with prior criminal records during various operations.
In actions against illegal arms, 7,415 cases were registered, leading to the arrest of 7,415 suspects.
The police recovered 105 Kalashnikovs, 457 rifles, 250 shotguns and 6,521 pistols from the arrested individuals.
CCPO Lahore Bilal Saddique Kamyana emphasized the importance of apprehending habitual offenders and proclaimed offenders to curb crime effectively. He apprised that intelligence-based operations against gangs involved in robbery, theft and fraud are ongoing. The CCPO directed supervisory officers to monitor public safety measures closely and reaffirmed that establishing a safe society remains the top priority of Lahore police. He also stressed the importance of protecting the rights of the underprivileged and vulnerable sections of the society.
