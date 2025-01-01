Lahore police arrest 58 individuals for aerial firing on near year night

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) The police launched comprehensive operations against law violators on New Year’s Night,

taking decisive action to ensure public safety.

According to the a Police Spokesman, 58 individuals were arrested for aerial firing and 50 related

cases were registered.

The spokesman revealed that during a crackdown on illegal weapons, 107 suspects were detained

and 107 cases were lodged.

In an operation against one-wheelie, 63 violators were apprehended, leading to 58 case registrations.

Additionally 27 individuals involved in fireworks were arrested, and 24 cases were filed

against them.

Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana expressed the satisfaction that foolproof security arrangements were implemented by the police on New Year’s Night. He highlighted that the metropolis remained peaceful due to the Police’s effective strategy. Public parks, recreational areas and public places were secured to ensure the safety of the families and the citizens, he said.