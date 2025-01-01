Lahore Police Arrest 58 Individuals For Aerial Firing On Near Year Night
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 01, 2025 | 04:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) The police launched comprehensive operations against law violators on New Year’s Night,
taking decisive action to ensure public safety.
According to the a Police Spokesman, 58 individuals were arrested for aerial firing and 50 related
cases were registered.
The spokesman revealed that during a crackdown on illegal weapons, 107 suspects were detained
and 107 cases were lodged.
In an operation against one-wheelie, 63 violators were apprehended, leading to 58 case registrations.
Additionally 27 individuals involved in fireworks were arrested, and 24 cases were filed
against them.
Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana expressed the satisfaction that foolproof security arrangements were implemented by the police on New Year’s Night. He highlighted that the metropolis remained peaceful due to the Police’s effective strategy. Public parks, recreational areas and public places were secured to ensure the safety of the families and the citizens, he said.
Recent Stories
UAE leaders receive New Year greetings
Al Neyadi, Al Nafeesa lead sand drift competitions at Liwa Festival
Shafqat Ali Khan likely to be appointed MOFA’s new spokesperson
Sharjah Arabic Poetry Festival to kick off Monday
UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Mohammed Alqasim as Ministry of E ..
Govt greets public with new year’s first hike of petroleum products
Pakistan, South Africa to play second Test match on Friday
Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today to observe Rajab al Murajjab moon
PSX starts new year with strong rally gaining 1676 points
Poland takes over rotating six-month EU presidency
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 January 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Revenue Awami Khidmat Kutchery held3 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 DG Khan responded over 1.75 lac emergencies last year3 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests four more human traffickers3 minutes ago
-
“Maryam Ki Dastak App” revolutionary measure: DC3 minutes ago
-
Lahore police arrest 58 individuals for aerial firing on near year night3 minutes ago
-
Punjab introduces free legal aid for indigent prisoners across all jails3 minutes ago
-
Accused held with liquor3 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Abbottabad handles over 5,800 emergencies in 20243 minutes ago
-
Two killed ,five injured on road13 minutes ago
-
PSCA issues report of 202413 minutes ago
-
RPO Dera seeks media cooperation for controlling crime13 minutes ago
-
DC Dera visits DHQ hospital to review under construction projects13 minutes ago