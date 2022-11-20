UrduPoint.com

Lahore Police Arrest 5,967 People For Violating Kite Flying Act

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 20, 2022 | 05:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :The Lahore Police arrested 5,967 people for violating the Kite Flying Act and registered 5,875 cases against them in the respective police stations so far this year.

The police recovered 59,548 kites and 8,174 strings rolls from the accused, according to Lahore police spokesperson on Sunday.

In November, 185 kite-flyers have been arrested so far and cases registered against them. More than 1,200 kites and 240 string rolls were recovered from the arrested persons during this period.

CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said kite flying was a bloody game. He requested people to provide full support to the Lahore Police against those involved in violation of the Kite Flying Act. He asked parents to keep their children away from the deadly illegal activity.

