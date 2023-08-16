Lahore police arrest 64 people on various violations

Lahore police arrested 64 people between August 13 and 14 on various violations and registered 62 cases of aerial firing and six cases of fireworks violations and arrested seven others in this regard

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :Lahore police arrested 64 people between August 13 and 14 on various violations and registered 62 cases of aerial firing and six cases of fireworks violations and arrested seven others in this regard.

Similarly, 388 accused were apprehended in 367 cases of one-wheeling and 22 individuals were arrested in six cases of rowdyism.

In a press statement issued here on Wednesday, CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamiyana revealed that the arrest of accused involved in aerial firing led to the recovery of 2 Kalashnikovs, a gun, a 7MM rifle, 45 pistols, 30 pistol magazines, two pistols and 158 bullets.

He further said that in the City Division, 22 cases of aerial firing were registered, 12 in Cantt Division, 8 in Civil Lines, 7 in Sadr Division, 9 in Iqbal Town Division, and 4 in Model Town Division.

For fireworks, a case was registered in Cantt Division, 2 in Saddar Division, 2 in Iqbal Town Division, and one in Model Town Division.

As many as 77 cases of wheelie were registered in City Division, 65 in Cantt Division,69 in Civil Lines Division, 36 in Sadr Division, 53 in Iqbal Town Division, and 67 inModel Town Division.