Lahore Police Arrest 7016 Accused In Last Ten Months

Wed 18th November 2020

Lahore police arrest 7016 accused in last ten months

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :-:The Lahore police arrested 7016 criminals and registered 6772 cases during the last ten months of this year.

In this regard, DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan had directed all Divisional SPs, DSPs and SHOs to initiate grand operations against criminals particularly drug peddlers involved in selling narcotics around educational institutions.

Accordingly, Lahore Police also recovered more than 2516 kg hashish, 104 kg and 323 gram heroin, 4 kg and 194 gram ice, 168 kg and 930 gram opium and 73,113 liter liquor from the criminals.

City Division Police arrested 1434, Cantt Division 1434, Civil Lines Division 782, Sadar Division 1268, Iqbal Town Division 783, whereas Model Town Division Police arrested 1315 drug peddlers during the crackdown.

Ashfaq Khan said that Lahore Police continued its crackdown against the drug peddlers around the educational institutions in the city, and arrested 168 accused and registered 163 FIRs during the current year.

Lahore Police also recovered more than 100 kg hashish, 2 kg and 770 gram heroin, 442gram ice, more than7 kg opium and 1131 liter liquor from the criminals.

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan said that Lahore Police had been implementing on zero tolerance policy against criminals particularly drug peddlers.

