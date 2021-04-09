Lahore police arrest 76 criminals during crackdown

Lahore police on Friday initiated crackdown against drug peddlers and arrested 76 criminals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Lahore police on Friday initiated crackdown against drug peddlers and arrested 76 criminals.

The police also registered 80 cases against them in different police stations of the city.

As per details, the police registered 10 FIRs in the City division, five in Cantonment, 14 in Civil Lines,13 in Iqbal Town whereas Model Town division police registered 33 cases against drug peddlers.

Capital City Police Officer Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said that intelligence based police crackdown against drug peddlers and suppliers was in progress on regular basis to protect people particularly youth from these anti peace elements.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said that to make Lahore 'Drug Free City' it was decided to initiate intelligence based action against narcotics sellers in different areas of the city as well as around colleges and universities, in collaboration and consultation of Anti Narcotics Force, district government and other related departments.

He directed police officers to conduct strict monitoring as well as surveillanceand effective patrolling around colleges and universities to arrest drug peddlersinvolved in selling narcotics to the students.