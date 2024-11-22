Open Menu

Lahore Police Arrest 8,350 Members Of 3,634 Gangs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 22, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Lahore police arrest 8,350 members of 3,634 gangs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) The Lahore police arrested 8,350 members of 3,634 gangs in 2024 so far and made recoveries of over Rs. 3.5 billion.

Lahore police spokesman said in a statement issued here on Friday that 93 cars, 8,048 motorcycles, 239 other vehicles, 302 tolas of gold, 7,360 mobile phones and 96 laptops were recovered from the arrested suspects.

CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana stated that the crackdown against gangs involved in robberies, thefts and street crimes was ongoing. He emphasized that the recovered cars, motorcycles, gold, mobile phones, laptops and other vehicles were being returned to their owners.

He also mentioned that dangerous criminal groups would be brought to justice.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Mobile Vehicles Criminals Gold From Billion

Recent Stories

Gold price goes up by Rs2, 500 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price goes up by Rs2, 500 per tola in Pakistan

8 minutes ago
 IT exports could exceed $25b through better use of ..

IT exports could exceed $25b through better use of resources: PM Shehbaz

38 minutes ago
 Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Bushra Bib ..

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Bushra Bibi in £190m case

59 minutes ago
 Seven Khawarijs killed in Bannu, Balochistan IBOs

Seven Khawarijs killed in Bannu, Balochistan IBOs

1 hour ago
 IHC accepts apology of Adiala jail Superintendent ..

IHC accepts apology of Adiala jail Superintendent in contempt case

4 hours ago
 PCB appoints Azhar Ali as head of youth developmen ..

PCB appoints Azhar Ali as head of youth development

4 hours ago
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 delayed due to Indian st ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 delayed due to Indian stubbornness

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024

7 hours ago
 "Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empo ..

"Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empowering Future Innovators"

18 hours ago
 Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, ..

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets

24 hours ago
 At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP' ..

At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district

24 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan