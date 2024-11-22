Lahore police arrest 8,350 members of 3,634 gangs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) The Lahore police arrested 8,350 members of 3,634 gangs in 2024 so far and made recoveries of over Rs. 3.5 billion.

Lahore police spokesman said in a statement issued here on Friday that 93 cars, 8,048 motorcycles, 239 other vehicles, 302 tolas of gold, 7,360 mobile phones and 96 laptops were recovered from the arrested suspects.

CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana stated that the crackdown against gangs involved in robberies, thefts and street crimes was ongoing. He emphasized that the recovered cars, motorcycles, gold, mobile phones, laptops and other vehicles were being returned to their owners.

He also mentioned that dangerous criminal groups would be brought to justice.