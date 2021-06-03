Lahore police arrest 917 dug-peddlers

The Lahore Police arrested 917 drug-peddlers and registered 911 FIRs [first information reports] in different police stations during May 2021

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :The Lahore Police arrested 917 drug-peddlers and registered 911 FIRs [first information reports] in different police stations during May 2021.

The police also recovered 9.717kg heroin, more than 344kg charas, 1.

859grm ICE, more than two kilograms of opium and 9,728 litres of liquor from them. The City Division Police registered 179 FIRs whereas Cantt Division 209, Civil Lines 103, Sadar 174, Iqbal Town 117 and Model Town Division registered 129 FIRs during the operation.