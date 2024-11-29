Lahore Police Arrest 9,345 Suspects, Seize Huge Quantity Of Drugs
Muhammad Irfan Published November 29, 2024 | 03:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) The Lahore Police arrested 9,345 suspects and registered 9,057 cases in its drive against narcotics, this year so far.
The Lahore Police spokesman said that a large quantity of narcotics was seized during these operations, including 7,097 kilograms of cannabis, 407 kilograms of opium, 263 kilograms of heroin, 163 kilograms of ice and 62,347 liters of alcohol.
The arrests were made across various sub-divisions with 2,066 suspects apprehended in the City Division, 1,964 in Cantonment, 974 in Civil Lines, 1,271 in Saddar, 1,457 in Iqbal Town and 1,613 in Model Town Division, he said.
CCPO Lahore has ordered to expedite actions against drug peddlers, emphasizing the need for targeted operations against the purchase, sale and online distribution of modern drugs. He also urged consistent liaison with educational institutions to save the youth from drugs. He directed daily search and combing operations in areas surrounding educational institutions.
The CCPO reiterated the commitment to ensuring a drug-free Lahore and vowed to bring those involved in the drug supply-chain to justice, ensuring they face appropriate legal consequences.
