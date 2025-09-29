Lahore Police arrest 9,410 in anti-narcotics drive

Lahore Police have arrested 9,410 individuals and registered 9,196 cases in ongoing operations against narcotics during the current year

According to police spokesperson, law enforcement agencies recovered 4,431 kilograms of hashish, 913-kg crystal meth (ice), 507 kilograms of heroin, 288-kg opium and more than 53,065 litres of liquor during the crackdown.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana directed relevant departments to intensify targeted operations, particularly against the sale and online distribution of synthetic drugs.

He underscored the importance of protecting the youth from the harmful effects of narcotics, especially the rising use of ice.

The CCPO instructed that drug-related cases be pursued vigorously in coordination with the prosecution department to ensure swift legal action. He also called upon parents, teachers, civil society, and media to play their role in raising awareness about drug abuse.