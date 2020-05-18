UrduPoint.com
Lahore Police Arrest Drug Smuggler, Seize 9920 Gram Opium, 1 Kg Cannabis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 11:39 PM

Lahore Police arrest drug smuggler, seize 9920 gram opium, 1 kg cannabis

Chhota Lahore Police here on Monday foiled an attempt to smuggle large quantities of drugs to Punjab by car and arrested an inter-provincial smuggler

SWABI. (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Chhota Lahore Police here on Monday foiled an attempt to smuggle large quantities of drugs to Punjab by car and arrested an inter-provincial smuggler.

According to detail on the instructions of DSP, Chhota Lahore Taj Muhammad Khan, SHO e Sub-Inspector Shafiq Ahmed along with a contingent of police had set up a picket at Swabi Interchange. The car Nissan bearing white number LOP-031 coming towards the interchange after verifying the information and search, the police recovered 8 packets (9920 grams) of round opium and arrested the alleged smuggler Hassan Zeb son of Jahanzeb resident of Nazari Dheri Guwahati.

A case was registered against the accused.

Meanwhile, SHO Shafiq Ahmed, during another successful operation, arrested notorious drug dealer Muhammad Owais, a resident of Lahore. The Police received various omp complaints against him. In a further interrogation the alleged smuggler confessed to his crime during the preliminary investigation and the Police also recovered more than 4 kg of cannabis from his possession.

Investigating officer Inspector Ghani Syed Khan has registered a case against the arrested accused under the Narcotics Act and started investigation.

