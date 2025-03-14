Lahore police arrest four drug-peddlers

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Lahore police arrested four drug-peddlers from Gulshan-e-Ravi, here on Friday.

According to the police spokesperson, the accused were identified as Mughees, Babar, Allah Bakhsh and Kashif, all of whom were selling drugs in the streets and markets of Gulshan-e-Ravi.

The police said that the accused were arrested from different areas on a tip-off. A total of 4 kg 480 grams of hashish was recovered from the possession of the drug peddlers.

A case of drug trafficking has been registered against the accused and they have been handed over to the Investigation Wing.