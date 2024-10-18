Lahore Police Arrest Over 350 PTI Activists Following Protest Call
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 18, 2024 | 01:50 PM
Lahore police release a list of over 1,600 active workers which led to detention of more than 350 activists
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 18th, 2024) Following the call for protests by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the Lahore police launched a crackdown and arrested over 350 workers.
The arrests of PTI workers continued after the protest call.
The police, however, launched crackdown to detain all those, what they said, inciting citizens to protest.
The Lahore police released a list of over 1,600 active workers which led to detention of more than 350 activists.
These individuals were arrested in connection with cases registered in Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and other districts.
Police conducted raids in areas including Wahdat Road, Iqbal Town, Johar Town, Mustafa Town, Nawab Town, Sattokatla, Kahna, Kot Lakhpat, Defence, Factory Area, Southern Cantt, Northern Cantt, Mughalpura, Shalimar, Bagbanpura, Misri Shah, Achharah, and Garhi Shahu.
The teams from Operations, Investigations and the Operational Control Unit (OCU) have been formed for the arrests.
According to police officials, the orders for the detention of individuals disrupting public order are also being obtained.
The PTI has called for district-level protests across the country after Friday prayers.
