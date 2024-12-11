Open Menu

Lahore Police Arrest Suspects Involved In Kidnapping & Selling Minors

Umer Jamshaid Published December 11, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Lahore police arrest suspects involved in kidnapping & selling minors

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Lahore police arrested a gang involved in kidnapping and selling minor children from Chung area here on Wednesday.

According to police officials, police arrested 12 suspects, including female kidnappers and they were identified as --Shahnaz, Sana, Mashaal, Muhammad Ramzan, Muhammad Shahbaz, Matiur Rehman, Muhammad Yaqub, Inam Abbas, Fatima, Kanza, Zainab and Meraj Bibi, while one suspect, Inam Yaqub, has fled the scene.

The female suspects confessed to buying and selling children during the initial investigation, and the police have registered a case against the suspects.

According to police, two children were recovered from the suspects and handed over to the Child Protection Bureau. The suspects have so far sold several children for Rs 2.3 million.

Recent Stories

Both Imran Khan, Faiz Hameed were partners, says K ..

Both Imran Khan, Faiz Hameed were partners, says Khawaja Asif

18 seconds ago
 Pak-China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII concludes

Pak-China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII concludes

22 minutes ago
 Gohar Khan demands formation of inquiry commission ..

Gohar Khan demands formation of inquiry commission on May 9 riots

48 minutes ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matter likely to be deci ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matter likely to be decided this week

1 hour ago
 PITB, Punjab Cooperative Housing Society Sign Agre ..

PITB, Punjab Cooperative Housing Society Sign Agreement to Roll Out PayZen

2 hours ago
 Stylo 12.12 Sale - Special Deals for Ladies on Win ..

Stylo 12.12 Sale - Special Deals for Ladies on Winter Fashion

2 hours ago
The Grand Finale of the PUBGM x realme Number 13 T ..

The Grand Finale of the PUBGM x realme Number 13 Tournament Approaches with Big ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 December 2024

7 hours ago
 UNICEF Pakistan Advisory Council launched to drive ..

UNICEF Pakistan Advisory Council launched to drive collective action for child r ..

15 hours ago
 EU to consider 'measures' over Georgia protest cra ..

EU to consider 'measures' over Georgia protest crackdown

16 hours ago
 Turkey braces for surge of Syrian refugees heading ..

Turkey braces for surge of Syrian refugees heading home

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan