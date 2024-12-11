Lahore police arrest suspects involved in kidnapping & selling minors

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Lahore police arrested a gang involved in kidnapping and selling minor children from Chung area here on Wednesday.

According to police officials, police arrested 12 suspects, including female kidnappers and they were identified as --Shahnaz, Sana, Mashaal, Muhammad Ramzan, Muhammad Shahbaz, Matiur Rehman, Muhammad Yaqub, Inam Abbas, Fatima, Kanza, Zainab and Meraj Bibi, while one suspect, Inam Yaqub, has fled the scene.

The female suspects confessed to buying and selling children during the initial investigation, and the police have registered a case against the suspects.

According to police, two children were recovered from the suspects and handed over to the Child Protection Bureau. The suspects have so far sold several children for Rs 2.3 million.