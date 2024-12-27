Lahore police arrested 10,088 drug traffickers in 2024

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) In a continued effort to make Lahore a drug-free city, the Lahore Police carried out a series of operations against sellers of traditional and modern drugs throughout the year 2024.

As a result, 10,088 drug traffickers were arrested and 10,399 cases have been registered.

According to a statement issued by a spokesman for Lahore Police, during these operations, a total of 7,712 kilograms of cannabis, 436 kilograms of opium, 284 kilograms of heroin, 173 kilograms of ice and 75,752 liters of liquor have been seized. The arrests were spread across various divisions with 2,280 individuals arrested in the City Division, 2,199 in Cantonment, 1,081 in Civil Lines, 1,418 in Saddar, 1,602 in Iqbal Town and 1,819 in Model Town Division, the spokesman said.

CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana said that the war against drugs is a priority, noting that safeguarding the future of the youth was paramount.

He stated that the Lahore Police had eliminated various drug networks, including the notorious Jordan Gang. He highlighted the police’s efforts to eliminate online drug trafficking and modern narcotic supply chains through a comprehensive strategy.

The CCPO instructed divisional officers to oversee intelligence-based operations around educational institutions to curb drug abuse. He called for increased action against organized groups and their facilitators and directed the SHOs to keep a close watch on the activities of previously recorded offenders involved in drug trafficking in their respective areas.

He also made a strong appeal to parents, urging them to keep a close eye on their children's activities, as the youth were the nation's bright future.