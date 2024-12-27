Lahore Police Arrested 10,088 Drug Traffickers In 2024
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 27, 2024 | 04:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) In a continued effort to make Lahore a drug-free city, the Lahore Police carried out a series of operations against sellers of traditional and modern drugs throughout the year 2024.
As a result, 10,088 drug traffickers were arrested and 10,399 cases have been registered.
According to a statement issued by a spokesman for Lahore Police, during these operations, a total of 7,712 kilograms of cannabis, 436 kilograms of opium, 284 kilograms of heroin, 173 kilograms of ice and 75,752 liters of liquor have been seized. The arrests were spread across various divisions with 2,280 individuals arrested in the City Division, 2,199 in Cantonment, 1,081 in Civil Lines, 1,418 in Saddar, 1,602 in Iqbal Town and 1,819 in Model Town Division, the spokesman said.
CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana said that the war against drugs is a priority, noting that safeguarding the future of the youth was paramount.
He stated that the Lahore Police had eliminated various drug networks, including the notorious Jordan Gang. He highlighted the police’s efforts to eliminate online drug trafficking and modern narcotic supply chains through a comprehensive strategy.
The CCPO instructed divisional officers to oversee intelligence-based operations around educational institutions to curb drug abuse. He called for increased action against organized groups and their facilitators and directed the SHOs to keep a close watch on the activities of previously recorded offenders involved in drug trafficking in their respective areas.
He also made a strong appeal to parents, urging them to keep a close eye on their children's activities, as the youth were the nation's bright future.
Recent Stories
Chief of the Romanian Naval Forces Visits Newly Commissioned Pns Yamama
Dubai Customs launches AEO Connect 2024
Countdown to 2025: Infinix Brings You a Celebration Like Never Before!
Ajman Ruler approves emirate's 2025 budget worth AED3.7 billion
China's industrial profits down 4.7% in 11 months
Sharjah launches 'Best Volunteer Idea' challenge
Japan approves $730 billion budget for FY 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2024
Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli violations against Al-Aqsa, Syria
Five medical staff killed in Israeli shelling of Gaza hospital
NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FIA arrests 'ringleader' of human trafficking racket2 minutes ago
-
Awareness seminar on balanced diet & healthy lifestyle held2 minutes ago
-
Training for e-procurement held at IUB2 minutes ago
-
Servant kills woman12 minutes ago
-
Power pilferers nabbed12 minutes ago
-
Motorway police trainee officers visit PSCA12 minutes ago
-
FIA foils human trafficking attempt at Multan airport12 minutes ago
-
Lahore police arrested 10,088 drug traffickers in 202422 minutes ago
-
Intermittent light rain adds to chill in Lahore22 minutes ago
-
LDA releases list of applicants for plot draw32 minutes ago
-
District administration holds Khuli Katcheri in Musazai32 minutes ago
-
Prince Asfandyar: A forgotten hero with enduring legacy32 minutes ago