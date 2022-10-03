Lahore police arrested 10,124 'criminals' in Sept

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :The Lahore police arrested 10,124 alleged criminals including 428 members of 172 dacoit gangs besides recovering cash and valuables worth more than Rs 55 million from them during September 2022.

The police recovered eight cars, 399 motorcycles, 11 other vehicles, 497 laptops and mobile phones as well from the alleged criminals.

During the grand action against illegal weapons in the city, the police arrested 654 criminals and registered cases against them in different police stations of the city. The police recovered nine Kalashnikovs, 62 rifles, 18 guns, 557 pistols and revolvers and more than 3,000 bullets along with cartridges from the criminals.

During action against drug-peddlers, the police arrested 837criminals and registered 834 FIRs against them during previous month and recovered from them more than five kilograms of heroin, 592-kg hashish, 1.880-kg ICE and 5,786 litres of liquor.

Similarly, the Lahore police arrested 543 criminals involved in gambling and registered 133 cases against them recovering more than rupees two million as gambling money from them.

Moreover, 5,336 proclaimed, targeted offenders and court absconders along with 528 proclaimed offenders (POs) of 'A' category, 3,298 POs of 'B' category, 1,510 targeted offenders, whereas 2,456 court absconders were arrested during the last month.

The police also arrested 279 accused for violating kite flying act and recovered more than 3,000 kites as well as 432 strings from them.

As many as 34 accused involved in aerial firing were also arrested and 57 cases had been registered against them.

As many as 2013 law breakers were arrested under National Action Plan (NAP) last month in different violations.

Accordingly, 134 accused were arrested in violation of Security of Vulnerable Establishments Ordinance, 319 arrested in violation of Sound System Regulation Ordinance, 898 in violation of Information of Temporary Residents Ordinance, 654 in Arms (Amendments) Ordinance, five in Prohibition of Expressing Matters on Walls (Amendments) Ordinance, whereas three accused were arrested in violation of hate material cases during last month.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar reiterated his resolve to make all out efforts including preemptive and preventive measures to control crime and serve humanity with more dedication and zeal, and said using smart and community based policing as key factors to meet the ongoing challenges of new trends of crimes.