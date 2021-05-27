UrduPoint.com
Lahore Police Arrested 1,032 Beggars This Year

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 06:30 PM

Lahore police arrested 1,032 beggars this year

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :DIG Operations Sajid Kiani has said the Lahore police have arrested 1,032 beggars so far this year.

The police registered 529 cases in different police stations against the arrested beggars.

As per details, the police arrested 229 beggars in City Division, 104 in Cantonment division, 154 in Civil Lines Division, 225 in Sadar Division, 96 in Iqbal Town and 224 in Model Town Division,The DIG Operations said that joint teams of police, Child Protection Bureau and Social Welfare Department were taking action against beggars at different intersections and roads in the city.

More Stories From Pakistan

