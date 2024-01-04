Lahore Police arrested 11,254 anti-social elements in 2023

In a comprehensive crackdown on anti-social elements throughout 2023, the Lahore Police registered an impressive 11,096 cases against drug dealers, leading to the arrest of 11,254 individuals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) In a comprehensive crackdown on anti-social elements throughout 2023, the Lahore Police registered an impressive 11,096 cases against drug dealers, leading to the arrest of 11,254 individuals.

Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana disclosed these statistics in his official statement issued here on Thursday.

Highlighting effectiveness of the operations, the CCPO outlined the recovery of substantial quantities of illicit substances from the arrested accused. This includes over 7,102-kg of hashish, more than 168 kg of heroin, over 61 kg of ice, and a staggering 151,619 liters of confiscated alcohol.

The cases were distributed across various divisions, with 2,394 registered in Cantt Division, 1,182 in Civil Lines, 2,404 in City, 1,634 in Iqbal Town, 1,404 in Sadar, and 2,078 cases in Model Town.

Additionally, last year witnessed the registration of 10,063 cases related to illegal weapons, resulting in the arrest of an equal number of suspects.

From these arrests, law enforcement recovered 655 rifles, 461 guns, 8,786 pistols, and a considerable cache of 130,660 bullets. CCPO Lahore has directed a heightened focus on intelligence-based operations to intensify efforts against drug peddlers, emphasizing that those engaged in the nefarious drug trade deserve no leniency.

Furthermore, indiscriminate actions are being taken against individuals involved in the unlawful sale and purchase of weapons.