UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore Police Arrested 116 Criminals During Last Week

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 07:00 PM

Lahore police arrested 116 criminals during last week

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :Lahore Police (Cantonment Division) arrested 166 criminals and recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession in last week.

Police said here on Saturday that during crackdown against criminals and gamblers,the teams conducted raids and arrested dacoits gangs and gamblers and recovered thousand of rupees,19 pistols, four rifles, bullets, more than 5 kg charas and 1603 litres of liquor from their possession.

Police arrested 48 proclaimed offenders and court absconders of A&B categories in cases of theft and other crimes,while the teams arrested 21 criminals for violating one wheeling, begging, price control and aerial firing acts.

Related Topics

Lahore Firing Police Price Wheeling Criminals From Court

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Mohammed welcomes participants to Duba ..

21 minutes ago

Maulana Sherani calls meeting of other party leade ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zar ..

2 hours ago

Shaheed Malik Osama Tahir Memorial Table Tennis Ch ..

2 hours ago

CM Murad Ali Shah visits Bhutto family graveyard i ..

2 hours ago

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Saturday

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.