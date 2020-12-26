Lahore police arrested 116 criminals during last week

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :Lahore Police (Cantonment Division) arrested 166 criminals and recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession in last week.

Police said here on Saturday that during crackdown against criminals and gamblers,the teams conducted raids and arrested dacoits gangs and gamblers and recovered thousand of rupees,19 pistols, four rifles, bullets, more than 5 kg charas and 1603 litres of liquor from their possession.

Police arrested 48 proclaimed offenders and court absconders of A&B categories in cases of theft and other crimes,while the teams arrested 21 criminals for violating one wheeling, begging, price control and aerial firing acts.