Lahore police arrested 14,938 electricity thieves this year

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Lahore police have registered 15,513 cases and arrested 14,938 suspects in operations against electricity thieves this year.

A spokesperson said that 2,087 suspects were arrested in Iqbal Town, 2,523 in Sadar, 4,437 in Cantonment, 2,398 in Model Town, 2,650 in City and 843 in Civil Lines. The CCPO informed that a vigorous crackdown on electricity thieves was ongoing in the provincial capital.

He said that Lahore police were providing full support to relevant departments to prevent electricity theft. He issued instructions to complete the challans in electricity theft cases in consultation with prosecutors at the earliest.

He emphasized that challans should be timely submitted to courts and an effective follow-up on the cases be ensured for their completion. He also appealed to citizens to promptly inform the police and the relevant authorities in case of electricity theft.