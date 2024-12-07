Lahore police arrested 1884 wheelie doers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Lahore Police have intensified its crackdown against individuals involved in one-wheeling, a dangerous stunt involving motorcycle riders. In a series of operations this year, 1884 offenders have been arrested and 1656 cases have been registered.

According to a press statement by a Lahore Police spokesman, the arrests were made across various police divisions in the city, with the highest number of arrests in the Model Town area, 446, followed by Civil Lines 340, Cantonment 304, Iqbal Town 215, Saddar 304 and City Division 275.

The CCPO reaffirmed the department’s zero-tolerance policy towards lawbreakers, emphasizing the need for a safe and peaceful society.

He directed the police to carry out indiscriminate actions against one-wheelers and implement checkposts in hotspots known for such activities. He also instructed action against mechanics involved in altering motorcycles to facilitate one-wheeling.

The CCPO warned that one-wheeling could lead to severe consequences, including permanent disability or even death. Furthermore, he urged parents to monitor their children's activities and called on teachers and civil society to fulfill their responsibilities in addressing this issue.

The police remain committed to ensuring public safety and discouraging dangerous practices like one-wheeling, he concluded.