Open Menu

Lahore Police Arrested 1884 Wheelie Doers

Umer Jamshaid Published December 07, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Lahore police arrested 1884 wheelie doers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Lahore Police have intensified its crackdown against individuals involved in one-wheeling, a dangerous stunt involving motorcycle riders. In a series of operations this year, 1884 offenders have been arrested and 1656 cases have been registered.

According to a press statement by a Lahore Police spokesman, the arrests were made across various police divisions in the city, with the highest number of arrests in the Model Town area, 446, followed by Civil Lines 340, Cantonment 304, Iqbal Town 215, Saddar 304 and City Division 275.

The CCPO reaffirmed the department’s zero-tolerance policy towards lawbreakers, emphasizing the need for a safe and peaceful society.

He directed the police to carry out indiscriminate actions against one-wheelers and implement checkposts in hotspots known for such activities. He also instructed action against mechanics involved in altering motorcycles to facilitate one-wheeling.

The CCPO warned that one-wheeling could lead to severe consequences, including permanent disability or even death. Furthermore, he urged parents to monitor their children's activities and called on teachers and civil society to fulfill their responsibilities in addressing this issue.

The police remain committed to ensuring public safety and discouraging dangerous practices like one-wheeling, he concluded.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Civil Society Lead Saddar

Recent Stories

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanau ..

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah

9 minutes ago
 PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dro ..

PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc

39 minutes ago
 Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote ..

Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses

46 minutes ago
 MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow

MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow

3 hours ago
 Weather update: Rain predicted in various parts of ..

Weather update: Rain predicted in various parts of country from today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2024

8 hours ago
 Action against notorious Darwaish Group: Father an ..

Action against notorious Darwaish Group: Father and son ice dealers arrested

17 hours ago
 US hiring rebounds after slump on hurricanes, stri ..

US hiring rebounds after slump on hurricanes, strike

17 hours ago
 France's Macron seeks new PM and a way out of poli ..

France's Macron seeks new PM and a way out of political crisis

17 hours ago
 Nissanka leads strong Sri Lanka batting reply

Nissanka leads strong Sri Lanka batting reply

17 hours ago
 Paris stocks rally as Macron fights on, jobs data ..

Paris stocks rally as Macron fights on, jobs data boosts Wall Street

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan