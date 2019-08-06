UrduPoint.com
Lahore Police Arrested 200 'criminals' In July

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 06:07 PM

Lahore Police Operations Wing claimed to have arrested 200 accused of 87 gangs and recovered stolen property worth Rs 13.5 million from gangsters during July 2019

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Lahore Police Operations Wing claimed to have arrested 200 accused of 87 gangs and recovered stolen property worth Rs 13.5 million from gangsters during July 2019.

During a grand operation against illegal weapons, the police arrested 487 criminals and recovered 18 rifles, seven Kalashnikov, 29 guns, 427 revolvers/pistols and thousands of bullets from their possession.

The police arrested 691 drug-pushers and recovered two kilograms of heroin, 189kg charas, 51.7kg opium, 208g Ice and 8,435 bottles of liquor from the accused.

An amount of Rs 1,316,000 was recovered from 535 accused during crackdown on gamblers. Lahore Police also arrested 112 criminals during its action against brothels in the city.

Police also arrested 358 proclaimed offenders in cases of theft, cheque dishonor, fraud and other crimes. It also arrested 313 court offenders. As many as 1,042 alleged criminals were arrested over violation of a ban on wheelie, kite-flying, firing into the air, begging, price control and loudspeaker acts.

