Lahore Police Arrested 203 Members Of 89 Gangs Last Month

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 07:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Lahore Police Operations Wing arrested 203 members of 89 gangs and recovered Rs 14 million from them during last month.

During the grand operation against illegal weapons, the police arrested 856 alleged criminals and recovered 128 rifles, 12 Kalashnikovs, 92 guns, one carbine, three daggers, 759 revolvers and pistols as well as more than 8,000 of bullets from them. More than 247kg of charas, 5kg and 413grm heroin, 120grm ICE, more than 3kg opium and 1,0224 bottles of liquor were recovered from THE arrested 778 accused.

more than rS 12 lakh were recovered from 390 accused during the crackdown on gamblers. Lahore Police also arrested 149 criminals during its action against brothels' in the city.

During the campaign against proclaimed offenders, Police arrested 355 proclaimed offenders of A and B categories in cases of theft, cheque dishonour, fraud and other crimes. It also arrested 295 court offenders. As many as 1,207 criminals were arrested for violation of one wheeling, kite flying, aerial firing, begging, price control and loudspeaker acts.

More Stories From Pakistan

