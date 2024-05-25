Open Menu

Lahore Police Arrested 2,271 Gamblers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 25, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Lahore police arrested 2,271 gamblers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) Lahore police registered 540 cases and arrested 2271 suspects involved in gambling this year.

According to the Lahore police spokesperson, Rs. 7.174 million were also recovered from the possession of the arrested suspects.

Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana stated that the crackdown against those involved in gambling was ongoing. He has issued directives to intensify intelligence-based raids on gambling dens and use Information technology to tighten the noose around individuals involved in online gambling.

Additionally, he emphasized the importance of closely monitoring social media accounts and applications which are promoting online gambling.

The CCPO remarked that gambling is a social evil and urged parents to keep their children away from it. He reaffirmed the commitment of the Lahore police to protect the lives and property of citizens and curb criminal activities with the aim of transforming the city into a true haven of peace by eradicating anti-social elements.

