Lahore Police Arrested 2,427 'criminals' This Month So Far

Sumaira FH Published September 20, 2022 | 07:38 PM

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar disclosed on Tuesday that the Lahore police had arrested 2,427 proclaimed and targeted offenders and court absconders during this month so far

According to a spokesperson, the CCPO asked all divisional SPs and SDPOs to meet the targets of arrest of the criminals according to the lists provided to them earlier.

The CCPO said that under the special campaign, 30 to 40 proclaimed and targeted offenders as well as court absconders were being arrested on daily basis.

He said that operations, investigation, anti vehicles lifting staff (AVLS) and CIA wings of Lahore police had been doing joint efforts for arresting proclaimed, targeted offenders and court absconders.

The police had arrested 621 proclaimed offenders including 123 POs of 'A' category this month. While 763 targeted offenders and 1043 court absconders including 96 CAs of category 'A' were arrested.

