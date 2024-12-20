Lahore police arrested 27,000 POs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Lahore police arrested more than 27,000 proclaimed offenders and over 10,600 target offenders during various operations conducted this year.

This was stated by a Lahore police spokesman in a statement issued on Friday. According to the spokesman, 5,730 arrests of proclaimed offenders were made in the Cantonment Division, 2,384 in Civil Lines, 6,458 in City Division, 3,545 in Iqbal Town, 4,379 in Saddar and 4,520 in Model Town Division.

Similarly, 1,844 target offenders were apprehended in Cantonment Division, 746 in Civil Lines, 3,519 in City Division, 1,634 in Iqbal Town, 1,664 in Saddar and 1,219 in Model Town Division.

Meanwhile, Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana emphasized that police were adhering to a zero-tolerance policy against lawbreakers. He stated that indiscriminate actions against criminals were ongoing and had led to a noticeable reduction in crime.

The CCPO mentioned that modern applications like Smart Eye, Hotel Eye and Tenant Registration were being utilized to track and apprehend wanted criminals. He directed divisional officers to intensify operations for the arrest of suspects involved in crime. He reiterated that eradicating criminals remain the top mission of the Lahore police.