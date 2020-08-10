UrduPoint.com
Lahore Police Arrested 278 Outlaws Of 116 Gangs In July

Lahore police arrested 278 outlaws of 116 gangs in July

Lahore Police Operations Wing arrested as many as 278 accused of 116 gangs and recovered stolen property worth Rs 23 from their possession in the month of July

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Lahore Police Operations Wing arrested as many as 278 accused of 116 gangs and recovered stolen property worth Rs 23 from their possession in the month of July .

During operation against illegal weapons, Lahore police arrested 700 criminals, recovered 23 rifles, 09 Kalashnikov, 28 guns, 634 revolvers and pistols as well as thousands of bullets from their possession.

More than 8 kg heroin, 361 kg charas, more than 2 kg opium, 959 grams ICE and 13840 litres of liquor were recovered from arrested 875 outlaws.

Lahore Police also arrested 186 outlaws during its action against brothels in the city.

As many as 379 Proclaimed Offenders involved in cases of theft, cheque dishonor/ fraud and other crimes were arrested.

Police also arrested 329 court absconders. As many as 1296 persons were arrested over violations of laws pertaining to one wheeling, kite flying, aerial firing, begging, price control, rental, loudspeaker act etc. DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan said that Lahore Police was striving hard to protect citizens from the dangers of coronavirus and curb crime in the city.

