Lahore police arrested 286 gamblers during last 27 days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Lahore Police Operations Wing arrested 286 gamblers and registered 70 cases against them during on-going campaign against gamblers in the city during last 27 days.

During crackdown against gamblers, the City Division police arrested 83 gamblers, 78 in Cantonment division, 16 in Civil Lines Division, 26 in Sadar Division, 67 in Iqbal Town while 16 in Model Town division.

The police recovered Rs 610,000 stake money from them.

The police arrested 4847 gamblers and registered 896 cases against them in this year. The police also recovered costly items worth Rs 10.9 millions.

DIG Operations Ahsfaq Ahmad said that the campaign would continue against anti social elements.