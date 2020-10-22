UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore Police Arrested 286 Gamblers During Last 27 Days

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 09:46 PM

Lahore police arrested 286 gamblers during last 27 days

Lahore Police Operations Wing arrested 286 gamblers and registered 70 cases against them during on-going campaign against gamblers in the city during last 27 days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Lahore Police Operations Wing arrested 286 gamblers and registered 70 cases against them during on-going campaign against gamblers in the city during last 27 days.

During crackdown against gamblers, the City Division police arrested 83 gamblers, 78 in Cantonment division, 16 in Civil Lines Division, 26 in Sadar Division, 67 in Iqbal Town while 16 in Model Town division.

The police recovered Rs 610,000 stake money from them.

The police arrested 4847 gamblers and registered 896 cases against them in this year. The police also recovered costly items worth Rs 10.9 millions.

DIG Operations Ahsfaq Ahmad said that the campaign would continue against anti social elements.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Money From Million

Recent Stories

UK-EU talks resume as clock ticks down to Brexit d ..

3 minutes ago

Mexico strikes deal with US to settle water debt

3 minutes ago

Peddler held with narcotics

3 minutes ago

Hafeez Shaikh chairs FBR policy board meeting

3 minutes ago

Secy Labour chairs meeting to review I.T initiativ ..

5 minutes ago

Russia Ready to Take Its Most Advanced Missiles In ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.