Lahore Police Arrested 29,711 Power Pilferers This Year So Far
Muhammad Irfan Published October 19, 2024 | 04:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) The Lahore police registered 29,373 cases so far this year, leading to arrest of 29,711 power pilferers.
According to a statement issued by the Police Department on Saturday, the division-wise breakdown revealed 4,470 arrests in Iqbal Town, 4,759 in the Saddar Division, 8,486 in Cantonment, 4,691 in Model Town, 5,552 in City Division and 1,753 in Civil Lines Division.
Meanwhile, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana reiterated the commitment to rooting out electricity theft, emphasising that operations were conducted impartially. He directed divisional officers to personally oversee the crackdown and ensure swift registration of cases in close coordination with relevant authorities.
Recent Stories
Constitutional amendments: Fazl’s residence becomes hub for consultations
Security forces apprehend five Khwarij in Pishin IBO
Punjab govt decides to initiate artificial rainfall to combat air pollution
TikToker Wajid Ali Rajpoot set to enter entertainment industry
Chief of the Naval Staff Visited Italy and Attended Trans-Regional Seapower Symp ..
Emirati Human Resources Development Council and Dubai Customs Sign Strategic MoU ..
SPARK x Transformers: A Powerful Phone by TECNO’S at an Unbeatable Price
PITB Holds Training on 'Suthra Punjab Performance Evaluation Dashboard'
Realme GT6 Vs Vivo V40: Are you Confused in your Flagship Choice?
Blast hits FC convoy near KP CM Gandapur’s farmhouse
Israeli PM Netanyahu’s home attacked
The "Establishment of Special Court (Overseas Pakistanis' Property) Act 2024" pr ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CTO orders zero tolerance against one-way violations2 minutes ago
-
CTD arrests seven terrorists during 129 operations12 minutes ago
-
DC reviews cleanliness, anti-encroachment operations12 minutes ago
-
Constitutional amendments: Fazl’s residence becomes hub for consultations14 minutes ago
-
PPC delegation calls on President SCCI22 minutes ago
-
Security forces apprehend five Khwarij in Pishin IBO27 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt decides to initiate artificial rainfall to combat air pollution32 minutes ago
-
Seven falcon hunters arrested near Chenab River32 minutes ago
-
Pakistan embassy in Brussels holds informative session on CS3D32 minutes ago
-
Three outlaws arrested32 minutes ago
-
Govt, IFAD, WFP, FAO committed to enhance food security, nutrition for underserved communities42 minutes ago
-
Minister Lanjar takes notice of 4 dead bodies of women42 minutes ago