Lahore Police arrested 29,711 power pilferers this year so far

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) The Lahore police registered 29,373 cases so far this year, leading to arrest of 29,711 power pilferers.

According to a statement issued by the Police Department on Saturday, the division-wise breakdown revealed 4,470 arrests in Iqbal Town, 4,759 in the Saddar Division, 8,486 in Cantonment, 4,691 in Model Town, 5,552 in City Division and 1,753 in Civil Lines Division.

Meanwhile, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana reiterated the commitment to rooting out electricity theft, emphasising that operations were conducted impartially. He directed divisional officers to personally oversee the crackdown and ensure swift registration of cases in close coordination with relevant authorities.