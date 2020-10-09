Lahore Police arrested 396 beggars in last month

The Lahore Operations Wing arrested 396 beggars and registered 201 cases against them in different police stations of the provincial capital during the last month

As per details, 64 beggars were arrested by City Division Police, 102 beggars by Civil Lines Division, 54 Model Town Division, 67 by Iqbal Town Division, 35 by Cantonment Division while 74 by Sadar Division. The arrested beggars are comprised of 155 men, 239 women and two transgenders.

During drive against begging on highways, the police handed over 109 children who were begging on highways over to Child Protection Bureau.

DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan said that joined teams of police and Child Protection Bureau were taking actions against beggars.

He directed the SPs to speed up campain against beggars in their respective areas.