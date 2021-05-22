UrduPoint.com
Lahore Police Arrested 3976 POs In 4 Months

A meeting, chaired by Capitol City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore and Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar here on Saturday, was informed that the Lahore police arrested 3,976 proclaimed offenders (POs) involved in heinous crimes including 427 hardened criminals during the last four months

The meeting, held at District Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh, was told that the police arrested 3,549 POs of category B, 1,188 court absconders and 767 habitual criminals.

The meeting was informed that police also arrested 1,791 members of 672 notorious gangs and recovered from them 1,187 motorbikes, 35 cars, 53 other vehicles, 1,638 mobile-phones and 18 laptops.

Police also recovered valuables worth Rs 32 crore from these gangs.

The record and data of more than 2,000 citizens was checked during the search operations using Hotel Eye, travel Eye, e-police app and other gadgets.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said all wings of Lahore Police should refine the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for improvement in operations, investigation and prosecution process for prompt response and better results in law and order situation and incidents of crime.

DIG Investigation Shariq Jamal, DIG Operations Sajid Kiani, SSPs Operations, Investigation and CIA wings, all divisional SPs, SDPOs/ASPs and other related officers attended the meeting.

Lahore Police Law And Order CIA Hotel Vehicles Criminals All From Court

