UrduPoint.com

Lahore Police Arrested 4,103 Drug-traffickers So Far This Year

Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Lahore police arrested 4,103 drug-traffickers so far this year

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :The Lahore police arrested 4,103 individuals involved in drug-trafficking and illegal practice of kite-flying this year.

In a statement released on Saturday, a police spokesman said that the crackdown on drug-peddlers resulted in seizure of more than 2,083 kilograms of hashish, over 38 kilograms of heroin, over 18 kilograms of ice drug, and 70,872 litres of liquor.

Additionally, 3,537 individuals were arrested and charged for violating the kite-flying act. The police also recovered over 47,328 kites, 3,347 spools of twine, and a significant quantity of materials used for making kites from the accused persons.

More Stories From Pakistan

