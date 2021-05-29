Lahore police arrested 425 'criminals' in May

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 08:12 PM

Lahore Police arrested 425 proclaimed offenders (POs), court absconders and target-offenders during this month (May 2021).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :Lahore Police arrested 425 proclaimed offenders (POs), court absconders and target-offenders during this month (May 2021).

DIG Operations Lahore Sajid Kiani said that those arrested included 201 POs, 81 target-offenders and 143 court absconders.

He said the proclaimed offenders had been found involved in heinous crimes including illegal possessions, murders, attempted murders, kidnapping for ransom, extortion, narcotics trafficking, etc.

