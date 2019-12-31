Lahore police arrested 46,157 criminals in 2019

The Lahore police arrested 46,157 alleged criminals in the outgoing year 2019

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :The Lahore police arrested 46,157 alleged criminals in the outgoing year 2019

Official sources said police arrested 2,090 members of 871 dacoit gangs and recovered over Rs 155 million from them. Another 2,267 cases of robberies and dacoities were also solved during investigation from these criminals.

During action against illegal weapons in the city, Lahore police arrested 5,285 criminals, while 5,270 cases were registered against them in different police stations of the city.

Police also recovered 65 Kalashnikovs, 260 rifles, 203 guns, 4,108 pistols, five carbines, 85 daggers and thousands of bullets from the accused.

During action against drug-peddlers, police arrested 7,253 criminals and recovered over 82kg heroin, 2326kg charas, 6.

681kg Ice, more than 177kg opium and 19,8791 litres of liquor.

Lahore police arrested 5,089 persons allegedly involved in gambling and registered 974 cases against them with Rs 11 million recoveries.

During a campaign against brothels, the police arrested 1,153 accused and 513 cases were registered against them.

Moreover, 217 proclaimed offenders of A-category, 4,880 POs of B-category and 4,386 court offenders were arrested during the year 2019.

The Operations Wing of Police also arrested 2,638 persons over violation of Wheelie Act, 4,934 for kite-flying and 469 for firing into the air, 7,763 persons were held over violation of Begging Act, price Control, Foreigners, Marriage and Loudspeaker Acts.