UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore Police Arrested 46,157 Criminals In 2019

Faizan Hashmi 21 seconds ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 08:20 PM

Lahore police arrested 46,157 criminals in 2019

The Lahore police arrested 46,157 alleged criminals in the outgoing year 2019

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :The Lahore police arrested 46,157 alleged criminals in the outgoing year 2019.

Official sources said police arrested 2,090 members of 871 dacoit gangs and recovered over Rs 155 million from them. Another 2,267 cases of robberies and dacoities were also solved during investigation from these criminals.

During action against illegal weapons in the city, Lahore police arrested 5,285 criminals, while 5,270 cases were registered against them in different police stations of the city.

Police also recovered 65 Kalashnikovs, 260 rifles, 203 guns, 4,108 pistols, five carbines, 85 daggers and thousands of bullets from the accused.

During action against drug-peddlers, police arrested 7,253 criminals and recovered over 82kg heroin, 2326kg charas, 6.

681kg Ice, more than 177kg opium and 19,8791 litres of liquor.

Lahore police arrested 5,089 persons allegedly involved in gambling and registered 974 cases against them with Rs 11 million recoveries.

During a campaign against brothels, the police arrested 1,153 accused and 513 cases were registered against them.

Moreover, 217 proclaimed offenders of A-category, 4,880 POs of B-category and 4,386 court offenders were arrested during the year 2019.

The Operations Wing of Police also arrested 2,638 persons over violation of Wheelie Act, 4,934 for kite-flying and 469 for firing into the air, 7,763 persons were held over violation of Begging Act, price Control, Foreigners, Marriage and Loudspeaker Acts.

Related Topics

Lahore Firing Police Marriage Price Criminals 2019 From Million Court

Recent Stories

SHC stops Air Marshal Arshad Malik from performing ..

2 minutes ago

Riaz Khan appointed acting CEO Distt Education Aut ..

25 seconds ago

1,598-kanal state land retrieved in Dera Ghazi Kha ..

29 seconds ago

China to strengthen judgment enforcement in unpaid ..

35 seconds ago

UK Foreign Office Welcomes Kiev-Donbas Prisoner Ex ..

9 minutes ago

Pakistan Custom seizes Rs 15 bln smuggling things, ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.