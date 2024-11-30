Lahore Police Arrested 4,642 Gamblers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 30, 2024 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) Lahore police stepped up efforts to combat gambling, including both physical gambling dens and online platforms.
In various operations throughout this year, the police have arrested 4,642 individuals involved in gambling and registered 1,092 cases.
The Lahore Police spokesman has confirmed that stake money worth more than Rs17.6 million was recovered from the suspects during these raids. The arrests were spread across multiple divisions in Lahore, including 1,513 in the City Division, 968 in the Cantonment Division, 552 in the Civil Lines Division, 421 in the Sadar Division, 695 in Iqbal Town and 493 in Model Town.
CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana emphasized that the police were not only targeting traditional gambling dens but also taking action against online gambling.
He directed to intensify the crackdown, including intelligence-based raids on gambling dens. He also urged increased use of information technology to track down and dismantle online gambling networks. Additionally, he highlighted the need for vigilance against social media accounts and apps that promote online gambling.
The CCPO reinforced the commitment to bring those involved in gambling to justice, calling it a social menace. He also urged parents to closely monitor their children to protect them from the harms of gambling.
