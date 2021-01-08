Lahore Police arrested 5245 gamblers during 2020

Lahore Police (Operations Wing) arrested 5245 accused involved in gambling and registered 993 FIRs against them during the year 2020

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Lahore Police (Operations Wing) arrested 5245 accused involved in gambling and registered 993 FIRs against them during the year 2020.

Accordingly, City Division Police arrested 1411 gamblers, Cantt Division 928, Civil Lines Division 693, Sadar Division 528, Iqbal Town Division 925 where as Model Town Division Police arrested 760 gamblers during their crackdown.

Police also recovered more than Rs 11.8 million from the gamblers.

SSP Operations Lahore Ahsan Saifullah has directed all divisional SPs of Lahore Police to speed up crackdown against gamblers. Ahsan Saifullah said that Lahore Police have been implementing on zero tolerance policy against criminals particularly gamblers. Lahore Police will deal with these anti social elements with iron hands, he added.