Lahore police arrested 569 'criminals' last month

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :The Lahore Police arrested 569 alleged criminals and registered 548 FIRs [first information reports) during the last month.

According to a spokesperson, the police also recovered 121-kg charas, 1.320-kg heroin, 80 gram Ice, more than 5-kg opium and 4,767 litres of liquor from the alleged criminals.

The City Division Police arrested 122, Cantonment Division 108, Civil Lines Division 79, Sadar Division 71, Iqbal Town Division 80 and Model Town Division Police arrested 109 drug-peddlers during the crackdown.

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan said that the Police continued its crackdown on drug-peddlers around the educational institutions in the city, and arrested six accused and registered cases during the last month.