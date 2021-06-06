Lahore police arrested 6246 accused during last month

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :The Lahore police (Operations Wing) arrested 6246 accused involved in various crimes and recovered stolen items worth Rs. 11 million from their possession during last month crackdown.

As many as 917 drug dealers were arrested and 911 cases were registered in different police stations during the same period.

During the cracked down on notorious criminals, the police arrested 304 proclaimed offenders and 244 court absconders.

As many as 399 accused arrested for violating gambling Act and recovered more than Rs. 8,024,000.

Drive against having illegal weapons, the police arrested 568 accused and recovered 464 pistols, 45 rifles, 2 Klashnikoves, 23 guns and 3000 bullets.

The police also arrested 917 drug peddlers and registered 911 cases against them in different police stations of the city and recovered 343 Kg charas, more than 9 kg heroin, 9728 litter liquor and other drugs from their possession during the same period.

During the operation against brothels, 178 accused were arrested and 51 cases were registered. Lahore police arrested 2781 accused for violating kite flying Act and 456 accused for violating other Acts including aerial firing, one wheeling, begging and price control.

DIG Operations Lahore Sajid Kayani has said that all possible steps were being taken to make Lahore a haven of peace. Protecting the lives, property and honor of the citizens was our first responsibility.

He said that effective measures were being taken to promote smart policing and make the police force people friendly.