UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore Police Arrested 6246 Accused During Last Month

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 hours ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 09:10 PM

Lahore police arrested 6246 accused during last month

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :The Lahore police (Operations Wing) arrested 6246 accused involved in various crimes and recovered stolen items worth Rs. 11 million from their possession during last month crackdown.

As many as 917 drug dealers were arrested and 911 cases were registered in different police stations during the same period.

During the cracked down on notorious criminals, the police arrested 304 proclaimed offenders and 244 court absconders.

As many as 399 accused arrested for violating gambling Act and recovered more than Rs. 8,024,000.

Drive against having illegal weapons, the police arrested 568 accused and recovered 464 pistols, 45 rifles, 2 Klashnikoves, 23 guns and 3000 bullets.

The police also arrested 917 drug peddlers and registered 911 cases against them in different police stations of the city and recovered 343 Kg charas, more than 9 kg heroin, 9728 litter liquor and other drugs from their possession during the same period.

During the operation against brothels, 178 accused were arrested and 51 cases were registered. Lahore police arrested 2781 accused for violating kite flying Act and 456 accused for violating other Acts including aerial firing, one wheeling, begging and price control.

DIG Operations Lahore Sajid Kayani has said that all possible steps were being taken to make Lahore a haven of peace. Protecting the lives, property and honor of the citizens was our first responsibility.

He said that effective measures were being taken to promote smart policing and make the police force people friendly.

Related Topics

Lahore Firing Police Drugs Same Price Wheeling Criminals All From Million Court

Recent Stories

15 of the same family drowned in River Indus as pa ..

22 minutes ago

Putin, EU's Michel Discuss Prospects for Sputnik V ..

22 minutes ago

Beekeeping sector has great potential to generate ..

22 minutes ago

Iran Promises to Give Ukraine Access to File on Ai ..

22 minutes ago

PTI to clean sweep 2023 polls, make history: KP Mi ..

50 minutes ago

Less Than 25% of Americans Now Practicing Strict S ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.