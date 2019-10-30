Lahore Police arrested 675 drug-peddlers so far

In a crackdown against drug peddlers around educational institutions in the city, the Lahore Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 675 accused so far

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :In a crackdown against drug peddlers around educational institutions in the city, the Lahore Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 675 accused so far.

Accordingly, City Division Police registered 138 cases, Cantt Division 126 cases, Civil Lines Division 54 cases, Sadar Division 139 cases, Iqbal Town Division 81 cases whereas, Model Town Division Police registered 112 cases during the crackdown.

The police recovered 234kg charas, 400.5 gram ICE, 628 gram heroin, 24kg and 80 gram opium, 1240 intoxicating capsules, 11kg Bhang and 6004 liters of liquor from the criminals.

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan directed all divisional SPs of Lahore Police to speed up crackdown against narcotics peddlers outside educational institutions.